More New Japan talent announced for Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

More New Japan talent is headed to Impact Wrestling.

Impact announced that G.O.D will be a part of their television tapings on January 21 and 22. Jay White will also be a part of those tapings.

Matches for G.O.D and White have not been officially announced. White appeared for the company in the summer of 2021.

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/13: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling