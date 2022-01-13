More New Japan talent announced for Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
More New Japan talent is headed to Impact Wrestling.
Impact announced that G.O.D will be a part of their television tapings on January 21 and 22. Jay White will also be a part of those tapings.
#IMPACTonAXSTV comes to Fort Lauderdale January 21-22 and so do #BulletClub members and@njpwglobal stars @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW!
G.O.D!
Both nights to air on @AXSTV!
January 21: https://t.co/LbQjwIC5uo
January 22: https://t.co/C4bIUa1APa
Combo: https://t.co/9TpBSfnwbS pic.twitter.com/x9znkHUi2o
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2022
Matches for G.O.D and White have not been officially announced. White appeared for the company in the summer of 2021.
