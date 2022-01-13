News Ticker

More New Japan talent announced for Impact Wrestling

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 13, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Impact Wrestling
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

More New Japan talent is headed to Impact Wrestling.

Impact announced that G.O.D will be a part of their television tapings on January 21 and 22. Jay White will also be a part of those tapings.

Matches for G.O.D and White have not been officially announced. White appeared for the company in the summer of 2021.

CATCH-UP: THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/13: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021