News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Mustafa Ali asking for his WWE release and if he’s a good fit for AEW, WWE’s statement on AEW content, Cody without a contract, more (79 min.)

January 19, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s show, Mike and Andrew begin talking about Mustafa Ali asking for his WWE release and whether or not he’s a good fit for AEW. Then, they talk about WWE’s statement on AEW content. Weird, huh? From there they discuss Cody without a contract, Peter Avalon’s apparent pending departure, Jericho making a new trademark request, and Jon Moxley returning to Dynamite this week. Plus, they take your emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021