Two major matches announced for next week’s AEW Beach Break

AEW’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite next week will feature two premiere matches. Cody Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship in a Ladder Match and Adam Cole will go one on one with Orange Cassidy in an Anything Goes Light’s Out Match. Both bouts were announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes defeated Guevara to win the TNT Championship on Rampage in December. Guevara was set for a rematch at Battle of the Belts, but Rhodes was unable to perform. Instead, Guevara wrestled Dustin Rhodes and won the Interim TNT Championship. Next week, both men will compete to unify the titles.

Cole teamed with Britt Baker this week and defeated Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. During the match, Cassidy accidentally bumped Baker off the ring apron and through a table. After the match, Cole challenged Cassidy to the match and it was confirmed later in the show.

