News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-27-2017) Keller & Parks talk Rumble possibilities, Cena-Styles segment, Carmella-Ellsworth go shopping, Wyatt, Shane, more with live callers (111 min.)

January 27, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including the A.J. Styles-John Cena segment, Dolph Ziggler’s win, James Ellsworth’s shopping spree with Carmella, Bray Wyatt leaving with Randy Orton, the follow-up on Mickie James, Shane McMahon, and much more including a lot of Royal Rumble speculation with callers.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*