VIP AUDIO 1/27 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Sami talks about renewing his WWE contract, Mo from Men on a Mission health update, Becky responds to Ronda, latest WWE survey, ratings (18 min.)

January 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Ratings briefing on Smackdown, Raw, and NXT
  • WWE surveys fans on which charities they’re most interested in, plus storyline questions
  • Sami Zayn talks about decision to renew with WWE and how happy he is with role
  • Update on Mo from Men on a Mission battling COVID.
  • Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey rumors.

