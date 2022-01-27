VIP AUDIO 1/27 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Sami talks about renewing his WWE contract, Mo from Men on a Mission health update, Becky responds to Ronda, latest WWE survey, ratings (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Ratings briefing on Smackdown, Raw, and NXT
- WWE surveys fans on which charities they’re most interested in, plus storyline questions
- Sami Zayn talks about decision to renew with WWE and how happy he is with role
- Update on Mo from Men on a Mission battling COVID.
- Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey rumors.
