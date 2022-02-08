FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (2-7-2012) Keller & Powell talk Triple H turning down Undertaker, Jericho gets silent treatment from Punk, Bryan’s future, callers, emails (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-7-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw in depth with live callers and email questions on these topics: Triple H turns down Undertaker, Chris Jericho gets silent treatment from Punk, Kane at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan’s future in WWE, the upside of Zack Ryder, and much more.

