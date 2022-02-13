News Ticker

NWA World Championship match announced for Crockett Cup

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 13, 2022

"Magnus" Nick Aldis (art credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona will defend his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup. Cardona won the title at NWA Powerrr Trip and then was confronted by Aldis, who had a contractual rematch coming his way after losing the title to Trevor Murdoch.

The Crockett Cup will air on PPV on March 19 and March 20. Other matches for the show have not been officially announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: SPOILER: Championship changes hands at NWA Powerrr Trip event

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*