NWA World Championship match announced for Crockett Cup

Matt Cardona will defend his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup. Cardona won the title at NWA Powerrr Trip and then was confronted by Aldis, who had a contractual rematch coming his way after losing the title to Trevor Murdoch.

The Crockett Cup will air on PPV on March 19 and March 20. Other matches for the show have not been officially announced at this time.

