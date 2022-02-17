VIP AUDIO 2/16 – East Coast Cast #578 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and heading to WWE, Bron living up to his push, Malcolm Bivens’ tag team charges win Dusty Classic, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The ECC live is back and in full effect as Cam and Trav talk about the huge news of Cody Rhodes leaving his talent and executive positions in AEW and is headed back into the arms of Vince McMahon and WWE, reportedly for a huge sum of money that Tony Khan could not or would not match. The AEW locker room reaction to Cody’s departure including how Brandi Rhodes was seen by her peers. Travis comes to grips with Bron Breakker being over big with the audience and Bron living up to his push. Malcolm Bivens’ tag team charges win the Dusty Classic. Naomi and Sonya DeVille’s feud looks like it might actually end sometime soon! Live calls and more.

