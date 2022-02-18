VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Cody departing AEW analysis, Dynamite’s viewership drop, reviews of Dynamite and Rampage (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Cody Rhodes departing AEW analysis and his WWE prospects
- Reaction to this week’s AEW Dynamite’s viewership drop
- Review of AEW Rampage including Kris Statlander’s severe comment during a promo
- Review of AEW Dynamite including the Bryan Danielson-Eddie Kingston storyline
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply