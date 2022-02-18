FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP WWE Elimination Chamber Special Episode: Nick & Tom preview the entire card plus flashback to 2017 EC VIP Post-show Roundtable with Keller & Martin & Bryant (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special two part episode. First up is a special appearance of Nick Barbati & Tom Colohue from the PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcast series “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with an hour-long preview of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

Then a jump back to five years ago this week for the WWE Elimination Chamber Post-PPV Roundtable, previously VIP-exclusive, featuring Wade with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant. They discussed the entire event right after it concluded back on Feb. 12, 2017.

