LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of men’s and women’s Chamber matches, Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REPORT

FEBRUARY 19, 2022

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA AT JEDDAH SUPER DOME

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) AND WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton

-The show opened with a video package depicting a satellite targeting Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The voiceover said “the eyes of the world are locked in.” The package shifted to build for the show’s major matches.

-Pyro exploded from the massive entrance stage. The camera pulled back to the outside of the Jeddah Super Dome to show off a huge fireworks stage. Michael Cole welcomed the crowd to the “final Premium live event before WrestleMania.” At ringside, Cole welcomed his colleagues, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Cole said it’s a late arriving crowd, but assured us that the event is sold out and the Super Dome will be filled to capacity. The announcers tossed briefly to the Arabic announce team, positioned next to them at ringside.

Cole turned focus to the opening bout, the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. A hype package aired.

-The camera panned around the crowd as Roman Reigns’ music hit and his graphics filled the staging. The crowd rose to their feet, showing genuine anticipation and excitement. Roman Reigns sauntered onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman and The Usos. Jimmy and Jey held up a triumphant “one” finger as Reigns hoisted the Universal title. Pyro filled the stage. The Usos stayed behind as the champion and his special council marched down the ramp.

Michael Cole ran down the small list of four wrestlers who have held the World Championship longer than Roman Reigns. Saxton said it enforces Reigns’ belief that he’s unstoppable, unbeatable, and the best to ever do it. Graves said there’s no one in the current generation who even comes close to “breathing the rarefied air” of the Tribal Chief. The crowd popped big as Reigns entered the ring and held up the title.

Roman asked for a microphone. Paul Heyman handed it over graciously. “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, acknowledge me,” Reigns closed his eyes and breathed in deeply. The crowd began a disjointed “Goldberg” chant in response. Goldberg’s music hit. A “Goldberg chant” rang out and the camera showed various sections of the audience up close. No one in sight was chanting. Goldberg headed to the ring. Mike Rome provided standard Championship introductions. Goldberg received a mixture of cheers and boos. Reigns was greeted with the same.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS (c, w/ Paul Heyman) vs. GOLDBERG – Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns looked to the crowd and away from Goldberg as the bell rang. He shook out his limbs and began circling the challenger. A loud “Goldberg” chant broke out, this time seeming much more genuine. Reigns and Goldberg locked up. Goldberg began gaining leverage, backing Reigns toward the corner. Roman broke the hold with a punch to the head. He tossed Goldberg awkwardly through the middle rope. Goldberg stumbled awkwardly around ringside. Reigns went out to meet him. He slammed Goldberg’s head into the Arabic announce table repeatedly.

Goldberg shook off Roman’s offense and whipped him toward the carrier. He clubbed Reigns in the back of the neck and tossed him back in the ring as the referee approached a nine count. Reigns immediately pounced on his challenger, slamming his fists wildly into Goldberg’s neck and back. Reigns hit the ropes, but Goldberg shot back with a spear. He pulled Reigns to his feet and set him up for the Jackhammer. Reigns blocked it and gave Goldberg a Uranagi.

Reigns cocked his fist and connected with a Superman Punch. “I told you!” Reigns screamed. He set up in the corner. Goldberg pulled himself to his feet slowly. Reigns through back his arms and charged, but Goldberg met him with a second spear. He set up for the Jackhammer a second time. Reigns blocked it again and transitioned into the Guillotine. Goldberg dropped to his knees quickly. He regained strength and pushed Reigns into the turnbuckle repeatedly. Reigns didn’t let go. Reigns wrapped his legs, but Goldberg forced him to the corner a third time. Reigns held on.

The champion collapsed to the mat with Goldberg in his grasp. Goldberg faded quickly. The referee checked the arm and called for the bell.

WINNER: Roman Reigns in 6:02 to retain the Universal Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was on the highest end of what could be reasonably be expected. They took no risks – never really allowing Goldberg to lift Reigns and put him in any sort of danger, That, to me, was imperative. Reigns was dominant, virtually unaffected by two spears and able to easily apply the Guillotine on Goldberg and overpower him to a pass-out victory. If they’re going to use Goldberg, this is really the only acceptable way in which to do it. Reigns, the dominant champion, makes quick, clean work of him and leaves no doubt that he is superior.)

-Cole gave a quick shout out to Jeddah, but treated it no differently than he would any city they visit in the States. He talked up the men’s Elimination Chamber match. They showed a video package hyping both Chamber matches.

-The Elimination Chamber structure lowered into place. Cole said the winner of the match will face the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania. Mike Rome announced the rules of the Chamber match. The promo graphic for the match was updated to show each woman’s “acceptable” Saudi attire.

Bianca Belair entered first. The announcers discussed her entering the chamber last. Cole said the final entrance wins the match 20% of the time, with only entrant #5 having slightly better odds. Belair took her place in her glass chamber. Doudrop entered second, with the unfortunate burden of having her name on her chest. Rhea Ripley came out third. Cole said she’s not 100% after competing in the grueling gauntlet match earlier in the week. Ripley entered her Chamber pod while checking the structure’s integrity. She did pull ups once locked in.

Nikki A.S.H. entered next in the most fitting costume of the bunch, giving credence to her “almost a super hero” gimmick perhaps better than her usual attire. Nikki entered the ring rather than a pod. Liv Morgan came out next. Cole said it’s her third Chamber match, making her the most experienced of the bunch. Morgan joined Nikki in the ring. Alexa Bliss entered last. She adhered to her previous gimmick entirely, complete with music and all. Bliss entered her pod and took a seat on the wooden swing fastened for her. She waved at the crowd and smiled.

(2) NIKKI A.S.H. vs. LIV MORGAN vs. ALEXA BLISS vs. DOUDROP vs. RHEA RIPLEY vs. BIANCA BELAIR – Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan began the match. They locked up quickly and began a quick chain wrestling sequence. Morgan caught A.S.H with a hurricanrana. Nikki recovered quickly and tossed Morgan to the outside. Each woman took a turn trying to slam the other into the chain link of the chamber. A.S.H eventually succeeded. She pounded on Rhea Ripley’s pod, talking trash. Liv tripped Nikki into the glass.

A.S.H. countered an Irish Whip attempt, sending Morgan crashing into the chains. She spun her into the ring post and slid her back in the ring for a quick two count. Nikki began clamming Liv’s head on the mat floor of the Chamber. The clock counted down and released Doudrop at the 2:00 mark of the match. Nikki offered her a hand. Doudrop agreed before dropping her. “Ain’t no partners in the Chamber, baby,” she declared. Doudrop slammed A.S.H into the chain wall.

Nikki stood up against the chain link fence. Doudrop bounced off the outside rope and threw her weight into A.S.H. Liv Morgan flew over the top rope, but Doudrop caught her, spun her around and slammed her into the chain. She gave Morgan a senton. Doudrop talked trash to Bliss. Alexa smiled and shook her head. Doudrop raked Morgan’s face over the chains. She tried to charge at Nikki, but A.S.H moved and Doudrop crashed into the glass pod door.

The timer counted down again and Rhea Ripley entered at 4:30. Nikki A.S.H., alone in the ring, looked terrified. She left the ring. Rhea began to give chase, but Doudrop cut her off. Ripley took down Doudrop with ease, then turned her focus back to A.S.H. Nikki began climbing the chamber wall. Rhea followed her. Rhea bounced Nikki’s head off the chain. A.S.H. fell into the waiting arms of Doudrop and Liv Morgan below. Nikki rolled back in the ring. Rhea gave her a Riptide and covered her for three, eliminating her first at 6:20.

Alexa Bliss entered the match next at around 7:00. Bliss went on a tear immediately, giving Ripley a headscissor to the corner. She took down Morgan and gave her the signature rolling back-flip double knees. Morgan recovered and head to the top rope. Doudrop returned and shoved her to the outside. Ripley came to meet Doudrop. Morgan rejoined the fray, climbing the ropes to meet Doudrop. She connected with a sunset flip powerbomb off the middle rope, pinning Doudrop for a three count around 9:00. Bianca Belair entered ten seconds later.

Morgan flexed her knee in the corner. The referee checked on her. Belair went to work on Bliss and Ripley. Morgan tried to attack her, but Belair lifted her into a military press. She held her up with a single arm and twirled her braid before dropping her. The crowd applauded. Belair came face to face with Rhea Ripley. Morgan and Bliss crawled around near them. Belair and Ripley hit double, stalling vertical suplexes on Morgan and Bliss, respectively.

Ripley and Belair came face to face again. Ripley slapped Bianca. They quickly came to blows. Belair set up for the K.O.D., but Ripley flipped out of it. Morgan flew in with double knees to both women. Bliss came out of nowhere and dropped Morgan. Alexa positioned Morgan near the ropes and climbed the turnbuckle. She connected with Twisted Bliss and covered Morgan for three, eliminating her at 12:15.

Bliss walked into the waiting arms of Rhea Ripley. She set up for the Riptide, but Bianca Belair leapt into the fray to break it up. She planted Ripley with the K.O.D. and covered for a three count to eliminate her around 12:40. Bliss quickly hit a sunset bomb on Belair for a near fall. She climbed to the top rope, looking for Twisted Bliss again. Belair rolled to the outside. Bliss changed her plan and leapt onto Belair. Bianca caught her out of the air and powerbombed her into the chain link fence, then the glass chamber, then the ropes, then back into the ring. Belair climbed to the top rope. She went for a 450, but Bliss rolled out of the way. Bliss set up for the DDT, but Belair blocked it. Bliss kicked Belair and tried again. Bianca completed a handspring to get out of it. She dropped Bliss and went for the handspring moonsault, but Bliss got her knees up. Bliss set up for Sister Abigail. Belair slid out of it and hit the K.O.D., covering Bliss for three.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 15:41

(LeClair’s Analysis: I imagine this was one of the shorter matches in Chamber history. I don’t know if they didn’t have faith in these particular women to go longer, or they’re facing time constraints elsewhere, but I don’t recall wrestlers ever entering this quickly. This felt like a pretty standard late-era Chamber match – nothing hardcore or particularly dangerous about it, despite the way it’s sold. Belair shined here, and I was intrigued to see her interactions with Rhea Ripley. The crowd seemed interested in the two of them facing off, and Ripley was, at least for a time, treated as though there are plans for her beyond the usual secondary women’s fodder. I really liked the exchange with Bliss and Belair at the end. Bliss showed some rust early, but generally held her own with what she was asked to do. Though never a great worker, the crowd is almost always heavily invested in her character work and that seemed to translate in Saudi Arabia as well. This wasn’t a great match by any stretch, but it served its purpose in establishing Belair as the WrestleMania challenger and reintroducing Bliss as a wrestling character, even if it’s a little disappointing that there doesn’t seem to be any modification to her character at all. On a negative note, it’s always hard to fully invest in these women’s matches on the Saudi shows, given how they’re forced to dress so differently than usual. WWE must be somewhat cognizant of this, because each time they go to Saudi, the attire seems to get a little more elaborate and personalized – a welcomed touch to a still terrible situation. I felt for Doudrop, though, who was forced to wear a patch with her own name on her chest.)

-A video package highlighting WWE’s appearances in and around Jeddah aired.

-Mike Rome introduced the women’s tag team match, noting that Ronda Rousey will compete with one hand tied behind her back. Charlotte Flair entered first, walking slowly to the ring and awkwardly winking at the camera as it lead her. Sonya Deville followed, arm in a sling. She held it close to her body as Cole reminded audiences that she’s injured as a result of an Arm Bar applied by Rousey a few weeks ago.

Naomi headed to the ring to a strong ovation, her entire bodysuit glowing. Ronda Rousey headed to the ring in Judo gear. Cole said it’s the same gear she wore when she won her Olympic Bronze Medal in 2008. Ronda soaked in a “Ronda” chant as she allowed the referee to tie her arm behind her back.

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & SONYA DEVILLE vs. NAOMI & RONDA ROUSEY

Ronda Rousey began the match with Sonya Deville. Sonya ripped her sling off and shook out her arm, laughing. Deville ran out Rousey, but Ronda kicked her in the face. Rousey asked for Charlotte Flair. Deville stumbled to the corner. Flair looked around, then accepted a tag from Deville. Ronda approached, but Flair quickly left the ring and tagged out. Deville returned, so Ronda tagged in Naomi.

Naomi went for a running bulldog out of the corner, but Deville launched her into the opposing turnbuckle. Naomi hit hard. She and Deville traded blows before Naomi managed to hit the bulldog into the opposing corner. She tagged Rousey back in. Rousey set up for the Arm Bar. Charlotte Flair entered the ring and broke it up, tossing Rousey into the corner. Deville pounced, slamming her into the corner and tagging in Flair.

Flair drove her boot into Rousey’s neck. She chopped her repeatedly. Flair wrestled Rousey to the mat and worked over her free arm. She stomped on Ronda’s elbow. Flair worked Rousey back into the corner and tagged in Deville. Sonya continued to work over Ronda’s free arm. She distracted the referee long enough for Flair to wrench Rousey’s arm. Flair tagged in again. Flair posted for the crowd before knocking Noami off the apron. Rousey tried to fight out of the corner as the match crossed 5:30. Ronda used her free arm to knock Deville off the apron. She dove toward Naomi, but Flair grabbed her by the rope around her waist. Ronda flew back in a heap. Flair set up for an arm bar, but Rousey kicked free and tagged Naomi.

Naomi caught Flair with a pair of kicks, then a quick headscissor. She hit a springboard kick off the middle rope. Flair rolled to the outside. Naomi launced into a corkscrew to the outside. She tossed Flair back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Naomi hit a cross-body for a two count. Naomi leapt into Charlotte’s arms. Flair hit a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Flair applied an arm bar, but Ronda broke it up immediately. Flair dumped Rousey awkwardly to the outside. Flair tagged in Deville.

Deville tried to work over Naomi, but Naomi managed to make a leaping tag to Rousey. Ronda delivered Piper’s Pit and set up for an arm bar. Flair watched from the apron. Rousey applied the arm bar. Deville tapped immediately. Flair made no effort to make the save.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey & Naomi in 9:15

Flair grabbed her title and left the ringside area immediately. She held up her title and stared down Rousey. who celebrated with Naomi in the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was pretty sloppy. Ronda is still finding her legs, and having a hand tied behind her back certainly didn’t help. I don’t mind Flair’s that Flair’s lack of allegiance to Deville ultimately ended the match, but it’s a little odd that they worked so cohesively for several minutes only to have Flair virtually give up. It sent the message that the match didn’t matter all that match, and, while I agree with that sentiment, I’m not sure it’s what you want to outwardly tell the audience. Rousey’s Judo gear was a nice a compromise on attire, but the announcers had no explanation as to why she’d chosen this match of all matches to bust it out. It comes off disingenuous when everyone watching knows the reason, but WWE refuses to acknowledge it. The crowd was really into both Naomi and Rousey, and Ronda seemed genuinely pleased with the reception. I’m cautiously optimistic that they can turn up the intrigue on this program in the coming weeks.)

-A video package aired for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

-Mike Rome announced the rules of the Falls Count Anywhere match. Madcap Moss headed to the ring with Happy Corbin behind him. Drew McIntyre entered to a respectable reaction. McIntyre poined his sword at Moss and Corbin as he marched to the ring. Cole said Drew promised to finish Moss tonight. Drew slid the sword into a holder positioned on the far right turnbuckle.

(4) MADCAP MOSS (w/ Happy Corbin) vs. DREW McINTYRE – Falls Count Anywhere match

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin pounced on Drew McIntyre as soon as the bell rang. Happy Corbin left the ring voluntary after a moment. Drew quickly recovered and caught Moss with a kick. The action spilled to the outside almost immediately. McIntyre gave Moss a Glasgow Kiss. Happy Corbin gave Drew a cheap shot. Drew no sold it and turned his focus toward Happy. Corbin ran up the ramp in terror. McIntyre chased him all the way to the back.

Moss tried to tack advantage, chasing down McIntyre. Drew caught him with a big boot. The advantage didn’t last long, with Happy Corbin returning to attack McIntyre from behind again. Moss and Corbin gave Drew a double suplex on the ramp. Moss covered for a two count. Drew recovered and punched Moss down the ramp, back toward the ring. Happy Corbin cheered him on. Moss gave McIntyre a Fall-away slam on the ramp and covered for another two count.

McIntyre and Moss walked-and-brawled back to the ring. Moss hit the ropes, but Drew caught him with a quick overhead throw. McIntyre backed Moss to the corner, then gave him an overhead belly-to-belly across the ring. Drew kipped up. He gave Moss an Alabama Slam. Moss landed directly on the top of his head in a scary moment. The referee checked on him. Corbin pulled him to the outside. McIntyre chased Corbin. Moss recovered and tried to attack McIntyre, but Drew slammed him off the announce desk and get him another overhead belly-to-belly.

The announcers showed a clip of the Alabama Slam again. It was even worse than it looked the first time. Back live, Happy Corbin cracked McIntyre in the back with a steel chair. Moss covered for a two count. Both men slowly rose to their feet and returned to the ring as the match cross 7:00. Moss climbed to the top rope. McIntyre met him with a punch. Drew chopped him hard. He hit Moss with a top rope superplex and covered for two. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Moss and McIntyre traded shots from their knees. They rose and continued the back and forth. Moss caught Drew in a backslide pin for two. Drew hit the Future Shock DDT. He stared down Happy Corbin. Drew grabbed his sword as Corbin slid in the ring. He swung the sword wildly at Corbin, but Happy ducked and slid from the ring, retreating up the ramp in anger and fear. McIntyre held onto the sword and hit Moss with a Claymore. He pointed the sword at Corbin as he pinned Moss with a single boot.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 9:06

(LeClair’s Analysis: This worked a little better than I would have anticipated. The falls count anywhere stipulation allowed Moss to get an advantage reasonably without making him look like he was in Drew’s league. Corbin’s interference was plentiful, but not overbearing. McIntyre was a smart babyface who dispatched of both men with relative ease. The Alabama Slam was nasty and Moss could’ve been legitimately hurt, he’s lucky to escaped that one unscathed. The sword stuff was incredibly dumb, though. Drew McIntyre attempted murder on live television. There’s diminishing returns to this, and I think they’ve spent all their sword cool points at this stage of the game. This should’ve been the natural conclusion of this feud, but unfortunately, it appears as though it’ll roll right into WrestleMania with McIntyre finally facing Corbin after what feels like a lifetime.)

-Cole threw to a recap of Rey Mysterio beating The Miz on the pre-show.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed The Miz backstage. He said Mysterio cheated his way to victory. He said it’s okay, though, because he’s going to request a tag team match. Miz said he has a perfect partner in mind -a fellow international superstar. “Excuse me, I have to go make a phone call.”

-Cole recapped the “Royal Kingdom Dinner” in Jeddah.

-Lita headed to the ring for the Raw Women’s title match. Cole talked up Lynch and Lita being featured on city billboards around Jeddah. Becky Lynch headed to the ring next to a strong pop that gave way to some boos. She wore oversized glasses and held the title high above her head throughout her entire walk down the ramp. Cole said Lynch has held the title for over 500 days without officially losing it. Mike Rome provided standard Championship introductions.

(5) BECKY LYNCH (c) vs. LITA – Raw Women’s Championship match

Lita slapped elbows and forearms with the referee when he asked her to “put them up.” Becky Lynch largely ignored him. The two women locked up. Lita dropped Lynch with a quick shoulder tackle. Becky retreated to the corner and slapped herself, trying to psych up. Lynch gave Lita a quick slap and went for a kick. Lita caught it and tripped her to the mat. Lynch rose quickly and was met with a slap. Lynch shook it off, nodded, and went to attack. Lita blocked a punch and shot off the ropes, connecting with a quick tilt-a-whirl. Becky stumbled into a Twist of Fate attempt, but managed to block it.

Lynch sent Lita to the corner. She leapt onto the apron. Lita missed a clothesline wildly. Lynch dropped to the floor and tripped Lita up. Becky returned to the ring quickly, tripping Lita into the middle rope and choking her. The referee broke it up. Lita retreated to the corner. Lynch body-checked her and then stomped away. A “let’s go Lita” chant broke out. Lynch wrestled Lita to the mat and applied a chinlock. Lita fought to her feet quickly.

Becky elbowed Lita and she spilled to the apron. Lynch hit a middle rope leg drop to the back of the neck. Lynch covered for a two count. Becky slowed down the pace, giving Lita a body slam and jawing at the crowd. She dragged the challenger to her feet and set up for a Bex-ploder. Lita blocked it and connected with a DDT. Both women rose slowly and traded punches. Lita caught Lynch with a trio of quick clotheslines. They worked to the corner. Lita hoisted herself to the middle rope and hit a cross-body for a two count.

Lita rolled up Lynch off a failed Disarm-Her attempt. Lynch countered into a roll up of her own and grabbed the rope. The referee caught her and broke the pin. Lita grabbed Lynch and grabbed a mounted sleeper hold. Lynch rolled to the opposing rope and broke the hold. Lita posted up in the corner. Lynch went for a springboard kick, but Lita caught her legs and Powerbombed her out of the corner for a near fall. Lynch rolled to the outside to recover.

Lynch tried to avoid Lita, but the challenger caught up to her, slammed her into the announce desk and then slid her back into the ring. Lynch climbed the ropes, but Lita caught her and gave her a hurricanrana off the middle rope. Lita quickly planted Lynch face first and covered her for two. She climbed to the top rope, looking for a moonsault. Lynch pulled her down and grabbed the Disarm-Her. Lita crawled desperately toward the ropes. Lynch broke the hold herself and pulled Lita into a Man-Handle Slam. She covered, but Lita got a foot on the bottom rope at the last moment. Lynch was shocked.

The champion dragged Lita toward the opposing corner. She climbed the ropes and went for Lita’s moonsault. Lita rolled out of the way, then hit the Twist of Fate. She dragged Lynch into position. Lita climbed the ropes and hit the Moonsault, the camera nearly missed it. Lita hooked the leg for a believable near fall at 11:50. Lita dragged Lynch to her feet. Becky exploded with a second Man-Handle Slam. She draped an arm over Lita for a three count.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 12:14 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a fair bit better than I think could’ve reasonably been suspected. Cole said that Lita turned back the hands of time, and he’s not wrong. Lita didn’t have the opportunity to work with many world-class wrestlers in her prime, but a match like this certainly makes you wonder what could’ve been if she had. She brought it, working through her classic move-set, sprinkling in some added tricks, and finding her footing very quickly. Lynch, ever the professional, seemed motivated to be in the ring with Lita and sold every bit of her offense at an extraordinarily high level. This was undoubtedly the match of the show thus far, by a fairly wide margin.)

-The Undertaker Hall of Fame video package aired. The crowd applauded and chanted “Undertaker” emphatically.

-The Viking Raiders headed to the ring. The Usos blindsided them from ringside, forgoing their entrance. They beat down Erik, then double suplexed Ivar onto his downed partner. Referees spilled from the back. Graves said there’s no way the Viking Raiders are going to be able to compete. Graves said the Usos laid a “Bloodline beatdown” on their challengers and that there would be no Smackdown Tag Team title defense.

-A WrestleMania promo aired. Cole said night one is six weeks from tonight. Graves and Saxton talked up the confirmed matches. Cole turned their focus to the men’s Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. He tossed to a video package hyping the match.

The Chamber lowered into place. The WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, entered first, sans M.V.P. Bobby Lashley stepped into a pod and handed over the WWE title as A.J. Styles headed to the ring. Cole said it’s his 4th appearance in the match. Styles posed against the ropes, then entered a pod. Riddle entered third, riding down the ramp on his scooter. He let his flip-flops slide off his feet limply when he leapt into the ring, then pointed at them and laughed before making his way to a pod.

Austin Theory entered next. The announcers talked up his recent success. Theory circled the ring and took selfies with the wrestlers in pods. Riddle posed happily, the others were not impressed. Seth Rollins was the fifth man out. The crowd popped for his music and sang along. Brock Lesnar’s music hit. “Batten down the hatches!” Cole exclaimed. Brock jogged in place on stage and walked briskly to the ring, smile on his face. Cole said that Brock has never competed in a chamber match.

Lesnar circled each of the Chamber pods, taunting his opponents. He rounded the corner toward his own and stepped inside.

(6) BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. BROCK LESNAR vs. SETH ROLLINS vs. A.J. STYLES vs. RIDDLE vs. AUSTIN THEORY – Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins began the match with Austin Theory. Rollins conducted the crowd, who continued to sing his theme song. Theory mocked him. Rollins laughed uproariously. The two locked up. Theory grabbed a side headlock, but Rollins laughed through it. Seth shoved Theory away and caught him with a Slingblade. He waved at A.J. Styles. Austin Theory recovered and gave Rollins a quick fall-away slam, followed by a back drop. Theory stayed on the offensive, grabbing Rollins and hooking him into a Fisherman’s suplex for a one count.

Theory hoisted Rollins onto his shoulders, but Seth slid free and kicked Theory in the gut. The crowd continued to sing his theme and chant “burn it down.” Rollins tossed Theory to the outside and tossed his body into the chain links. Seth hit a spinning forearm, sandwiching Theory’s face between his arm and steel. Rollins scooped Theory and gave him a Buckle Bomb through Lashley’s pod. Lashley collapsed awkwardly in a heap. The referee ran to check on him. Rollins laughed. The clock timed out, and Riddle was released at 3:20.

Riddle shot Rollins to the corner and hit him with a pair of running forearms. he suplexed Rollins out of the corner and hit a running senton. Riddle leapt outside the ring and gave Theory a senton as well. Several officials, including Adam Pearce, entered Lashley’s pod. Riddle and Rollins battled in the corner. Riddle climbed toward the top of the pod, but Rollins leapt up the ropes to meet him. He hit a reverse overheard suplex off the top rope. Meanwhile, Lashley was removed from the Chamber by several officials and referees.

The clock counted down for a second time and released A.J. Styles at 5:54. Styles gave Riddle a forearm, then slammed Rollins on his knee. He planted Riddle and covered him for two. Styles scooped Rollins in a Torture Rack, then spun him for a rack bomb, covering for two. Styles surveyed the scene, then hit a leaping forearm to Theory on the outside. “Stay down, kid,” Styles said before tossing Austin into the steel.

Back in the ring, Styles gave Riddle a quick dragon-screw. He stomped at Riddle’s leg, then at Rollins. Brock Lesnar smiled from his pod. Styles hoisted Riddle to the top turnbuckle. Rollins joined the fray and ripped Styles down. Styles and Rollins traded spots multiple times, eventually landing on the middle rope together. They set up Riddle for a double backdrop, but Theory interfered. He gave Styles and Rollins a double powerbomb off the top rope. Riddle leapt onto Theory with a Floating Bro for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Riddle grabbed the necks of Styles and Rollins and hit a double Hangman’s DDT, paying homage to his partner. Riddle pounded the mat for an RKO. Before he could attempt it, the clock ran out. Bobby Lashley’s pod was called, but he wasn’t there. Riddle attempted an RKO on Theory, but Austin blocked it. Brock Lesnar broke himself out of his pod. He immediately gave Seth Rollins an F5 and eliminated him. Lesnar F5’ed Riddle and pinned him for a three count at the 10:00 mark.

Cole announced that Bobby Lashley was in concussion protocol and would not return, guaranteeing a new WWE Champion. Lesnar gave A.J. Styles an F5 and pinned him, leaving only Austin Theory. Theory circled the ring, using the structure to temporarily block Lesnar’s path. Brock removed his gloves and stalked his prey. Theory ran, looking for an escape. Lesnar booted him through the door of the glass pod. Theory collapsed, but Lesnar broke his fall and gave him an overhead toss. Lesnar scooped Theory’s body off the mat of the chamber. Theory caught Brock with a low blow.

Theory gave Lesnar a missile dropkick. Lesnar stumbled. Theory hit him with a DDT and hooked both legs for a two count. Lesnar rolled to his knees, incensed. Theory ran, climbing the Chamber wall. He fit his body through the top portion of the structure. Lesnar climbed and caught him by a leg. Brock dragged Theory to the top of a pod and slammed his head repeatedly into the structure. Brock hoisted Theory up and gave him an F5 off the pod, to the structure floor below. Lesnar climbed down the cage wall, dragged Theory’s lifeless body back in the ring, and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar in 14:54 to win the WWE Championship

Lesnar celebrated with fans after the match, Posing for selfies and doling out plenty of high fives. Cole proudly talked over the newly minted “champion vs. champion” graphic for WrestleMania as the show went off the air.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Interesting. I’m not sure of the play here. It would appear as though this is a means of unifying the titles, though I question the reason for doing that unless they’re ending the brand split. It seems unlikely that they’d want to have a network without a champion at least part of the time. I suspect Lashley may get his rematch on night one of WrestleMania before Brock moves on to face Reigns on night two. The match itself felt rushed, with the action at the start being mostly good but wholly inconsequential once Lesnar entered the fray. Lesnar got some fun spots in, especially in the beatdown of the Theory at the end of the match. The back half felt far too anti-climactic as Lesnar ran through the remaining competitors, eliminating the only other viable option [Seth Rollins] first. I commented earlier than the women’s Chamber match may have been the shortest in history, but WWE quickly outdid themselves, working through the main event at a blistering pace and getting out before the show even hit 3 hours. Ultimately, I would have preferred sacrificing some of the video packages sprinkled throughout the show in favor of giving this match more time to breathe and feel important, rather than just pushing through a breakneck pace.)



FINAL THOUGHTS: For a show that featured some pretty significant WrestleMania implications, WWE certainly made this one feel pretty skip-able. As I mentioned on the PWTorch Post-PLE Roundtable with Wade Keller and Todd Martin, I was in a mild thumbs up category before the Smackdown Tag Title match that wasn’t, and the main event. The men’s Chamber match under-delivered, save Lesnar’s final sequence with Theory. Even that hardly feels like a show-closing match or moment. There are pieces that are worth checking out, too. Madcap Moss’ brutal landing on the Alabama Slam, which I feel comfortable saying only because he finished the match without appearing to be any worse for wear. The Becky Lynch vs. Lita match was a strong, pleasant surprise and a really good send off for Lita if this was indeed her final swan song. It’s hard to outwardly recommend much else. It’s worth noting, WWE went out of their way to merge these Saudi events in with their normal flow of traffic. The propaganda was largely gone. The ringside area was filled with what appeared to be rabid fans as opposed to royal folk and the like. The only thing prevent a full assimilation, really, was the women’s attire, which was especially prominent on a show that featured three women’s matches. The final half hour or so of this show was the type of thing that would render groans of disapproval and general disdain from an American audience, but WWE knew they wouldn’t have to worry about that in Saudi Arabia. As Todd Martin astutely pointed out, they still would’ve done the same thing stateside, but at least this way, they didn’t even have to listen to it.