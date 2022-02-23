2/23 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Jade Cargill vs. Bunny for TBS Title, Tag Team Battle Royal, House of Black vs. Penta & Pac, Jericho-Kingston face-to-face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, CONN.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

NOTE: I’m getting a late start tonight, so check out Tyler Sage’s “alt perspective” report for a more to date report as the show progresses. Check back for my updates and later a complete report.

-They went right to the arena as pyro blasted and Jim Ross introduced the show.

(1) TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL

A bunch of teams were already standing at ringside. Then Jurassic Express made their ring entrance and watched from ringside. The bell rang and the fight was on, with wrestlers fighting in the ring and several at ringside. Blade threw Chuck Taylor into the ringside steps in one of the more clumsy-looking bumps you’ll see on national TV this year. Taylor kinda stopped and then leaped onto the steps. After Blade eliminated Alex Reynolds, he flexed his arms. John Silver threw hiom out of the ring next to eliminate him. Austin and Colten Gunn then attacked Silver as he struck the same pose that Taylor did. Fans chanted “asshole!” at the Gunns. Ortiz tossed Austin Gunn. Santana then eliminated a distraught Colten. Billy Gunn chewed out his sons for what Tony Schiavone described as “rookie mistakes. (I’d call it “dumbass mistakes.”) Butcher tossed Trent onto the ring apron. Chuck hugged Trent. Chuck then ducked when he heard Butcher charging them from behind. Kyle O’Reilly eliminated Taylor. Matt Hardy saved Isiah Kassidy by catching him, but Silver eliminated him with a roundkick to the head seconds later.

It came down to FTR, 2point0, Santana & Ortiz, O’Reilly & Fish, The Young Bucks, and John Silver. They battled for a while. FTR pressed O’Reilly over their heads. Nick Jackson saved O’Reilly, so FTR then tossed him over the top to eliminate him. Orange Cassidy put Trent on his shoulders to save him. Ross noted, “The fans like it.” A “Freshly Squeezed” chant broke out. Trent eliminated Fish. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

After the break, Cash was battling Silver, Trent was battling O’Reilly, and Santana was battling Matt. Silver head-scissored Cash over the top rope to eliminate him. The crowd stood and cheered when Santana and Beretta squared off mid-ring. The announcers talked about their past battles. Santana gave Trent a boot to the head, sending him to the ring apron. They battled on the ring apron. Matt and O’Reilly charged and knocked them both to the floor. It was down to Dax, Silver, Matt, and O’Reilly. Fans chanted “Johnny Hungee.” O’Reilly and Dax battled on the ring apron. Dax stomped away on O’Reilly. Fish knocked Dax off the ring apron to eliminate him. It was Matt Jackson, O’Reilly, and Silver as the final three. Silver reversed a dual suplex attempt and got a pop. Silver rallied and played to the rowd. Matt superkicked Silver as he had O’Reilly lifted. O’Reilly indicated his left shoulder was injured, so he signaled for Matt to toss out Silver. Matt eliminated Silver, but then O’Reilly struck quickly by tossing Matt out to win.

WINNER: O’Reilly in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: To call that battle royal “choreographed” would be an insult to choreography. It was clunky and sloppy much of the way especially in the first half, but really throughout to some degree.)

-Fish & O’Reilly argued with the Jacksons after the match. “Hangman” Adam Page marched out to his music, AEW Title belt in hand. He went after Fish and O’Reilly. The Jacksons just stood and watched. Excalibur said they looked torn. Everyone but Hangman left the ring. Adam Cole ran out and went for a superkick, but Hangman caught his boot. Hangman punched away at Cole and then set up a Buckshot Lariat. Fish & O’Reilly pulled Cole to safety by his boots. Fans booed. Silver leaped onto Fish and O’Reilly at ringside. Hangman then gave O’Reilly the Buckshot Lariat. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!”

Hangman asked, “Who’s ready for storytime with Hangman Page, baby?” He said their tale starts in 2008 with a young, overconfident, smug little prick named Adam Cole entering pro wrestling. “And he became world champion everywhere he went,” he said. Fish shouted that’d soon be the case in AEW, too. Hangman said he is now coming after the AEW World Title. He said he kept his eyes on that prize, never realizing he was coming closer and closer to a six foot hole in the ground. Fish yelled, “Who are you kiddin’?” He said Cole took one step too close to the grave “and the better Adam laid him down in it.” He said the world listened to the sound of his body hitting the dirt from a Buckshot, “and that sound was boom.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good post-match angle to build the PPV main event, and an especially good promo from Hangman. Not his best-ever or anything, but it was good and more of that would be good from him.)

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson backstage about facing Daniel Garcia. Danielson said he had the benefit of learning from William Regal, whereas Garcia is learning from 2point0. He said imagine how good Garcia could be under his tutelage. He then said tonight after his match, he’s going to answer Jon Moxley’s proposal that they bleed together before they fight side-by-side. [c]