NXT confirms date for Stand and Deliver show WrestleMania weekend

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 23, 2022

Stand and Deliver will return to NXT’s event calendar over WrestleMania weekend.

This week on NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker revealed that Stand and Deliver would take place on Saturday April 2 in Dallas, Texas. This will be the first road show for the NXT 2.0 brand. It was reported late in 2021 that Stand and Deliver would take place in the afternoon ahead of WrestleMania.

Matches for this year’s Stand and Deliver have not been announced.

