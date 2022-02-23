NXT confirms date for Stand and Deliver show WrestleMania weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stand and Deliver will return to NXT’s event calendar over WrestleMania weekend.

The NXT Universe is on their feet for the champ! #WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/YlzjVJDga7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2022

This week on NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker revealed that Stand and Deliver would take place on Saturday April 2 in Dallas, Texas. This will be the first road show for the NXT 2.0 brand. It was reported late in 2021 that Stand and Deliver would take place in the afternoon ahead of WrestleMania.

Matches for this year’s Stand and Deliver have not been announced.

CATCH-UP: WWE cancels 205 Live, adds new NXT show