FREE PODCAST 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Edge-Styles angle, Priest vs. Balor, WrestleMania season, live callers, emails (159 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the big angle with Edge and A.J. Styles at the end, Finn Balor beating Damian Priest for the U.S. Title, putting Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in the ring against each other, the 24/7 Divison crush- and kiss-fest, and more with live callers and emails including some talk about Cody Rhodes, Title unification, and how WrestleMania is shaping up.

