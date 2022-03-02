Scott Hall in the hospital after fall

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall, is reportedly in the hospital after a fall that broke his hip.

Jerry Jarrett revealed the news on Facebook after he spoke to Hall. Scott Hall is scheduled to be in Dallas over WrestleMania weekend for events, bookings, and other appearances. There are no indications as to whether or not Hall will still be participating as scheduled.

