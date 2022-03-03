FREE PODCAST 3/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: Khan buys ROH, Punk-MJF angle, final Revolution PPV hype, live callers (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com with live callers discussing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite which included Tony Khan’s big announcement about his purchase of Ring of Honor. They also discuss the final push for Sunday’s Revolution PPV event including big angles with “Hangman” Page and Adam Cole and MJF and C.M. Punk, plus the Casino Battle Royale, Thunder Rosa pins Britt Baker in a tag match, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO