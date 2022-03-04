Creative plans for Cody Rhodes reportedly being worked on in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Cody Rhodes reunion with WWE is on the horizon.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the creative team in WWE is currently working on plans for his return. The report doesn’t indicate when that return will happen, but that it will be soon unless the deal falls through.

Rhodes left AEW after being an EVP and signature talent in the company since it’s inception in 2019. AEW President, Tony Khan, said that he attempted to sign Rhodes to a long-term deal, but that both sides could not come to an agreement.

Rhodes has a long history in WWE and is a former Intercontinental Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

CATCH-UP: Opponent for Pat McAfee at WrestleMania revealed