Big E gives neck injury update

Big E will be in a neck brace for four to six more weeks due to a slower than anticipated recovery from a neck injury suffered during a match on Smackdown.

The former WWE Champion provided the update Friday morning on Twitter. “For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally,” Big E wrote. “I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system and what shall be, shall be.”

For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 6, 2022

Big E landed on his head during a match with Ridge Holland on Smackdown. Holland suplexed him on the outside of the ring causing him to land incorrectly. There was immediate concern into his well-being due to the nature of the missed spot. Big E provided an update soon after the incident, revealing that he broke his neck.

Big E is a former WWE Champion. He won the title after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Big E called his shot and won the championship for the first time. He’s also a multiple time tag team champion with The New Day and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

There is no timetable for Big E’s return to the ring.

