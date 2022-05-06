FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #171 of the PWTorch (4-30-92) including Gilbert says goodbye to GWF, WWF returns from successful U.K. tour, Torch Talk with Jim Ross, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the seventeenth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #171 of the PWTorch from April 30, 1992, including the latest GWF news such as Eddie Gilbert going out with an epic in-ring rant, WWF’s hugely successful U.K. tour, tag team pairings for the NWA tag title tournament at the June Clash of Champions, Wade’s Torch Talk with Jim Ross, and much more.

