FREE PODCAST 5/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Wells: Final WrestleMania Backlash hype, Rousey and Charlotte brawl, final Team Reigns vs. Team Drew confrontation, Banks vs. Baszler, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and on-site correspondent Frank Peteani. Discussion points include grading the final hype for WrestleMania Backlash, the depth of the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair feud, the trajectory of Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania as a double champion, Banks’ value as a tag team champion, Lacey Evans missing on night one, and more. Enjoy!

