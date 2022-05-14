FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Sean Waltman (5 Yrs Ago) & Kevin Kelly (10 Yrs Ago): Bullying in wrestling, Reigns, Rock for President, Steph-Hunter, more (185 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s May 11, 2017 interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman who talks about the prospects of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for president and if he thinks Rock showed traits consistent with a potential president during his time around him WWE, the upside for Shinsuke Nakamura, the current push of Roman Reigns, what Vince McMahon is like now compared to 20 years ago, his reaction to the hazing and bullying in WWE over the years, this days in the NWO and GWF, and more including phone calls and emails.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic, we jump back ten years to a May 2, 2012 interview with ROH announcer Kevin Kelly conducted by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Sean Radican. They, along with live callers, cover a number of subjects including ROH’s iPPV future (Kelly says an announcement is coming soon), current ROH storylines, the Border Wars show next weekend, calling the incredible Michael Elgin vs. Davey Richards match, background on how he came up with the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H marriage angle in WWF, various WWE stories, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill and Radican go through the Live Events Center and review the latest news.

