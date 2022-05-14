VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #707 (June 1, 2002): Shawn Michaels finally admits he knew about Bret Screwjob, Jarrett Torch Talk on TNA launch, Keller on WWE Confidential show, Mitchell column

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #707 cover-dated June 1, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on Shawn Michaels admitting he knew about the Bret Hart Survivor Series Swerve… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column breaks down the politics of how WWE politics operated to the detriment of the promotion… Part three of the Jerry Jarrett “Torch Talk” interview includes his details of the new lifestyle he expects his new NWA-TNA promotion to offer wrestlers… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at the new WWF Confidential program… Plus Ringside Beat, reports on Raw and Smackdown, Torch Newswire, 1992 Backtrack, and more…



