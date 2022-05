VIP AUDIO 5/13 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Ronda defends Women’s Title in Open Challenge against Rodriguez, Sami vs. Riddle, Women’s Tag Title match, Kofi vs. Butch, RK-Bro visit Bloodline (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Ronda Rousey defending Women’s Title in Open Challenge against Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn vs. Riddle, a Women’s Tag Title match, Kofi Kingston vs. Butch, RK-Bro visit Bloodline and set up a Tag Title Unification match next week, and more.

