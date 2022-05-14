FREE PODCAST 5/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Reigns’s schedule, Rousey vs. Rodriguez, Butch, Ricochet, Sami with callers (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro feud and the possibility of a Riddle-Orton break-up eventually, Roman Reigns’s reduced schedule, Sami Zayn, Butch, Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, the return of the dreaded trombone, and more.

