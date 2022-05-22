VIP AUDIO 5/22 – PWT Impact Pod: Ross & Darrin discuss Eric Young video package, Mia Yim’s return to Impact in-ring action, Briscoes vs. Violent By Design, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ross Leslie and Darrin Lilly are back to discuss this week’s Impact Wrestling TV show, which continued the road to Slammiversary. Topics include the epic Eric Young video package, Mia Yim’s return to Impact in-ring action, and an energetic main event of the Briscoes vs. Violent By Design, plus an intriguing scenario for the Briscoes challenger at Slammiversary.

