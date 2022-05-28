FREE PODCAST 5/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Machado: The Usos’ first night as unified tag champions, Ronda Rousey in action, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on the KO Show, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers. Discussion points include The Usos’ first night as unified tag team champions, Raquel Rodriguez smiling, Ronda Rousey’s momentum since winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship, the lack of depth hurting the show, what becomes of Roman Reigns as unified world champion while he’s away, and more. Enjoy!

