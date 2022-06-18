VIP AUDIO 6/18 – NJPW Dominion PPV Roundtable (w/Radican and Fann): White vs. Okada, Ospreay vs. Sanada, entire card, plus thoughts on new G1 format and entrants, early look at Forbidden Door card (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the NJPW Dominion PPV Roundtable Review. The show begins with a look at Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Hvt. Championship against Jay White in the main event of the show. Radican and Fann then work backwards through the card highlighting the G1 field announcement and format change as well as discussing all of the matches in-depth. The show concludes with a look ahead at the Forbidden Door card that has been announced so far.

