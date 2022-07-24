SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TERMINUS PRO WRESTLING THREE

JULY 21, 2022

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND

Terminus Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Dave Prazak

(1) KAUN vs WORLD FAMOUS CHEESEBURGER

Kaun wins with a Fireperson’s carry double knee gut buster in 6:20.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was an open challenge answered by World Famous Cheeseburger. This version of Kaun is a full heel. He spit on Cheeseburger and tried to punch him at the opening handshake. The first five minutes was a Kaun squash before Cheeseburger was able to hurt Kaun by attacking his leg. Kaun responded with a lariat that led to the finish. Alright opener.)

(2) INVICTUS KHASH vs MIKE BENNETT

Invictus Khash won with a choke in 7:12.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was enjoyable. It was a back and forth contest with both competitors working over a body part. Bennett’s injured shoulder led to his demise as he was not able to capitalize after hitting Khash with a spear. Khash caught Bennett out of nowhere with the choke and Bennett passed out.)

Baron Black cuts a promo saying he almost beat Jay Lethal at Terminus 2 and he is tired of people saying Black is goof. He said at Terminus 3 he will show Lethal how truly good he is.

(3) BARON BLACK vs JAY LETHAL

Jay Lethal won with the Lethal Injection in 12:18. After the match, Black said he know that he won and Black had Lethal’s number. Black asked Lethal for one more match and Lethal refused.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Before the match, Lethal gave the ring announcer a card to give him a special entrance. Lethal started the match by stalling, leading to Black chasing him. Even with Lethal’s heel turn, Black’s pre match promo did not make a sympathetic baby face. Black pinned Lethal but Lethal’s foot was on the ropes. The work was fine but the booking did not really make sense.)

(4) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Jonathan Gresham won through referee stoppage at 14:56.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was not for the ROH World Championship. This match was phenomenal. Started at a slow pace but the last five minutes were fantastic. Gresham put Takeshita in the Octopus Stretch. Takeshita held on for over a minute but the referee stopped the match. A great match was marred by a questionable referee performance.)

(5) THE FACTORY (AARON SOLO & QT MARSHALL) vs C4 (CODY CHHUN & GUILLERMO ROSAS)

The Factory won when Solo pinned Chhun after a QT Marshall Diamond Cutter in 9:02.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The work in the match was fine but I thought Terminus was supposed to focus on rules. The referees looked incompetent. QT Marshall was the biggest heel on the show by far. C4 was pretty good but I have seen more impressive outings from them in the past. )

(6) QUEEN AMINATA vs MASHA SLAMOVICH

Queen Aminata won with a submission from the Koji Klutch at 14:02.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was a star making performance for Queen Aminata. Both competitors were aggressive but Queen Aminata went all the way with the finish. I would be excited for a rematch down the line. They shook hands after the match and signaled they would like to wrestle again.)

-After the match, Queen Aminata thanked the fans. She said her mom asked her when she would give up wrestling. The crowd booed and Queen Aminata said she booed her too. Queen Aminata said she isn’t there to be a pretty face but is there to fight. Serena Deeb came out as the show closed.

OVERALL THOUGHTS: I should say that I enjoyed this show. My only issue is the feel that was prevalent in the first Terminus show, a relative of ROH’s Pure Division and Modern Age Grappling, was missing in this show. As a stand-alone independent show, it was enjoyable and easy to digest by being under two hours, but it had too many matches that did fit my opinion of the ideal of Terminus. The match between Gresham and Takeshita just edges out Queen Aminata vs Masha Slamovich as my favorite match of the night. Terminus needs to have more than one camera to see the floor and work on their timing as Serena Deeb came out just as the show ended. Justin McClelland and I will be discussing Terminus in further detail on this week’s Wrestling Coast to Coast Podcast.

