VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Ava Raine’s first NXT appearances, further college athlete recruitment insights, Ru Feng, Kiana James, Yulisa Leon, Sol Ruca, Hank Walker, more (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers news regarding WWE’s SummerSlam tryout in Nashville, NXT live event results including Ava Raine (AKA Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) making her first appearance in front of a crowd and cutting her first promo, tweaks to the NXT Level Up presentation, further insights into WWE’s reasons for focusing on college athlete recruitment including William Regal’s public interpretation of the matter, the publicized signing of MMA star Valerie Loureda, updates on a couple WWE Next In Line signees (Isaac Odugbesan and Gable Steveson) as well as several recently released NXT trainees (Steph Delander, Paige Prinzivalli, Cole Karter, Parker Boudreaux, and Mila Moore), and a makeover for the WWE Recruit website that includes imagery of a surprising wrestler. Stoup also provides thoughts on the progress of wrestlers Quincy Elliot, Duke Hudson, Kiana James, Ru Feng, Bryson Montana, Myles Borne, Yulisa Leon, and Amari Miller, as well as the TV debuts of Hank Walker and Sol Ruca.

Bonus Point is PWTorch’s monthly VIP supplement tracking and analyzing WWE’s developmental system as primarily filtered through NXT Level Up.

