Jonathan Gresham no longer with Ring of Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonathan Gresham is no longer with Ring of Honor.

Multiple sources have told PWTorch that Gresham is no longer with ROH. As of this writing, PWTorch has been unable to confirm exactly what led to Gresham no long being with Ring of Honor.

There are two stories going around about what caused his departure from ROH. One is that Gresham and ROH owner and booker Tony Khan had a verbal altercation after Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor PPV last night and Gresham quit or asked for his release. The other story going around is that Gresham and Khan had a verbal altercation and Khan fired Gresham. PWTorch has been unable to confirm version of the story is true as of this writing.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch.

CATCH-UP: Bryan Danielson set to return to the ring on AEW Dynamite