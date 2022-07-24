C.M. Punk provides update on injury recovery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk said that his surgically repaired foot is healing, but not healed yet and said there was not any timetable for a potential return to the ring.

Punk spoke about his recovery and status during an AEW panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. He broke his foot just three days after winning the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at Double or Nothing. He returned to pro wrestling nearly a year ago.

Tony Khan commented on Punk’s injury as well. Khan addressed the situation during the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum. Khan told the media that Punk was trying to get back as soon as possible and that while he couldn’t rule out a return match at All Out in September, he said he couldn’t promise anything either.

Punk did not relinquish the AEW World Championship when he left to recover. Instead, Jon Moxley wrestled Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door with the Interim AEW World Championship on the line. Moxley defeated Tanahashi and is on a collision course with Punk to unify those belts. Moxley is scheduled to defend his title this Wednesday at Fight for the Fallen against Rush.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan comments on Vince McMahon retirement tweet