WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 KICKOFF REPORT

JULY 30, 2022

AIRED ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Summerslam Kickoff Panel: Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick

Video package: Lynch vs. Belair

Kayla emphasized how this feud started a year ago when Lynch defeated Belair in 26 seconds at SummerSlam 2021. Peter declared this the “rubber match” and said it would be over after tonight. Booker referenced the Shalamar song “The Second Time Around” and said this match would be their best so far.

Video package: McAfee vs. Corbin

Kayla said this feud was the most entertaining thing going on right now, and that she loved being backstage with McAfee and Corbin going at one another. Lawler listed some of Corbin’s WWE accolades, then said McAfee was just “a kicker for a football team.” Booker said that McAfee needs to know his role, and that tonight Corbin would show why McAfee is behind the announce table. Peter countered by saying McAfee has succeeded at everything he’s tried.

The panel pivoted to Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day. Regarding Rey, Booker said, “You don’t want to see a quiet man get angry, especially a Latino.” Lawler asked who would be comfortable joining the Judgment Day, a faction that turned on its own leader. (Edge was not mentioned by name.)

Video package: Paul vs. Miz

Greg Miller, host of Peacock series “This is Awesome” joined the panel. Kayla asked Greg how big he thought Miz’s balls are. Greg indicated that there are mixed reports. Greg said that he made his career on YouTube, and for years, Logan Paul gave YouTubers a bad name. Lawler said that Paul is accomplished, but you could fit his wrestling achievements on the back of a postage stamp.

Sarah Schreiber was backstage with Theory. He said, “After tonight, we might as well be in the Theory Era.” He called his shot once again, saying he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract tonight against the winner of Lesnar vs. Reigns.

Back at the panel, Kayla said Theory seems to be overlooking that he has a match of his own against Bobby Lashley tonight. Greg said he’s spreading himself too thin if he’s looking past Lashley. Lawler compared Theory’s bravado to “whistling as you walk through a graveyard,” and added that he’s no longer the teacher’s pet, alluding to Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Booker said he liked Theory’s thought process, and said that even if you aren’t the best, you need to talk like you are.

Kayla introduced the Rousey vs. Morgan matchup. Peter said this is a rare example of the champion being the underdog. Regarding their investment in Morgan, Lawler said you can’t listen to the fans, because they’re thinking with their hearts. Booker said he was willing to do anything to hold onto his championships.

We cut to Jackie Redmond inside the stadium surrounded by young fans. A fan, Luke, said he was most looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns. The group stirred into a “Tribal Chief” chant.

Titus O’Neil was introduced in the stadium. He addressed the live crowd with a microphone, and introduced representatives of three local non-profit groups: Meals of Hope, Pencil, and Musicians on Call. Each group was given a custom WWE title belt and a contribution of $20,000 each.

Regarding Lesnar vs. Reigns, Lawler said that Paul Heyman is the smartest guy in the world, but he would never pick against Brock Lesnar. Peter said there may be more pressure on Lesnar than any match in his career, because he can’t lose back-to-back matches to Reigns. Lawler said he doesn’t think Lesnar feels pressure – that he goes out there and acts on instinct. Booker called Lesnar “a carnivore: No bread, no water.” Kayla brought up Theory again, and asked when the best time for him to cash in his contract would be. Booker said you want to be 100%, not 99%, sure that you can successfully cash in. Kayla also mentioned Drew McIntyre, who will face the winner of Lesnar / Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

