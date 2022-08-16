G1 Climax 32 block winners determined, semi-final round matches set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The winners of the four blocks in the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament have been decided.

The block winners are as follows:

A Block winner: Kazuchika Okada

B Block winner: Tama Tonga

C Block winner: Tetsuya Naito

D Block winner: Will Ospreay

The lineup for G1 Climax 32: Night 19 on Aug. 17 at 5 a.m. Eastern has been announced. The first G1 Climax 32 semi-final round match, Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga, will take place in the semi-main event. The other semi-final round match, Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay, will take place in the main event. The winners of those two matches will advance to the G1 Climax 32 Finals on Aug. 18. The winner of the match will determine the G1 Climax 32 winner.

You can watch all G1 Climax 32 events on NJPW World in English and Japanese commentary.

