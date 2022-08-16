VIP AUDIO 8/16 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE Financials, Vince McMahon mentions, Levesque booking analysis, Riddle, McIntyre, AEW Dynamite, should Khan adjust to new-look WWE, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 2022 Q2 Financials analysis including how Vince McMahon was and wasn’t spoken of, the dynamic between Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, what numbers jumped out as meaningful and which ones didn’t, and more.

The changing landscape of streaming and how it might affect WWE.

Continuing thoughts on Paul Levesque’s booking so far including what the top themes are for his style compared to Vince McMahon.

Is Drew McIntyre reasserting himself successfully as an alpha top-top star in WWE, plus expanded thoughts on the Kevin Owens-Drew segment last night on Raw.

Reaction to the adjustment to Riddle’s character, and should RVD join him?

Early evaluation of Bayley after her return from injury hiatus.

Thoughts on the return of Hit Row.

Will Tony Khan adjust to having essentially new competition and in what ways should he adjust.

A preview of the House of Dragon’s themed Dynamite tomorrow night, a weaker line-up of matches than is typical for a themed episode of AEW TV.

Which wrestlers should AEW focus on going into fall.

And more topics scattered throughout.

