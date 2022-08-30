FREE PODCAST 8/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos: Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament final, Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, Riddle and Rollins confrontation, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Robert Vallejos from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Raw with callers, on-site correspondents, and emails. Specific discussion points include Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah winning tag titles, whether or not Riddle and Rollins went too far with their promo, Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens chemistry with The Usos, and more. Enjoy!
