VIP AUDIO 8/29 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Kurt Angle, Sami & Usos visit, Women’s Tag Title Final, Miz vs. Lashley, Miz-Dexter, Gargano promo, Riddle-Seth verbal exchange gets heated, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring a Kurt Angle visit, Sami Zayn & the Usos visit, the Women’s Tag Title Tournament Final, Miz vs. Lashley, Miz-Dexter, Johnny Gargano interview, Riddle-Seth Rollins verbal exchange gets heated, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO