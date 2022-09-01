News Ticker

INTERVIEW EXCLUSIVE: Matt Cardona talks about being ahead of the curve in the wrestling business, character, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 1, 2022

Matt Cardona talk about his career
PHOTO CREDIT: Matt Cardona Twitter
PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, talks with Matt Cardona on host of different topics including him being ahead of the curve in WWE, pivoting characters after his WWE run, winning The Wrestling Showcase, and more. Enjoy!

