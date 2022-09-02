Darby Allin talks Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin doesn’t have a negative word to say about Cody Rhodes.

Allin spoke the DDP Snake Pit podcast about Rhodes leaving AEW, his matches against him in the early part of the company’s existence, and loads more.

“People can say whatever about Cody now that he’s gone,” Allin said. “I have nothing negative to say. People’s lives and people’s decisions and their paths are all different and I’m like, I love that dude. I had three other matches with Cody. He beat me the second time, he beat me the third time, but … the fourth time, which is our final match that we’ve had, I beat him for the TNT Championship.”

This Sunday at the All Out PPV event, Allin will team with Sting and Miro to take on House of Black. Other announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill vs. Athena for the TBS Championship, and more.

