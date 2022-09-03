LECLAIR’S WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. McIntyre, Rollins vs. Riddle, Morgan vs. Baszler, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE 2022 REPORT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

CARDIFF, WALES AT PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton

-The show opened with a narrated video package showing off the beauty of Wales and highlighting the show’s major matches.

-The camera panned down from the massive castle LED tron suspended above the ring. Michael Cole welcomed the over 60,000 in attendance and those watching at home to Clash at the Castle.

-Bianca Belair’s music hit and she skipped through the small, recessed entrance way. The camera cut to the announcers desk at ringside, where Corey Graves and Byron Saxton rounded out the commentary crew with Michael Cole. Alexa Bliss and Asuka entered to strong reactions.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Sky entered to new graphics and music. “Damage Control” appeared on the graphics, but they were announced individually.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR & ALEXA BLISS & ASUKA vs. BAYLEY & DAKOTA KAI & IO SKY – Six-Woman Tag Team match

The crowd began serenading Bayley as soon as the bell rang. She couldn’t help but smile, but quickly gave them a thumbs down and plugged her ears to save it. All six women entered the ring and a brawl broke out. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Io Sky spilled to the outside, leaving Bianca Belair and Bayley to officially begin the match. Belair dropped Bayley quickly and went for a handspring moonsault, but Kai and Sky tripped her up and pulled her to the floor.

Alexa Bliss hit the ring, followed by Asuka. Bayley and Belair joined, and the babyfaces executed a triple Suplex. Belair covered all three opposing women for a quick two count. The Raw Women’s champion led the crowd in a loud clap. Bayley rolled to the outside to regroup. Cole tried to egg on the crowd to continue singing to Bayley. Bayley tagged in Io Sky. Belair tagged in Alexa Bliss. Sky threw a clothesline, but Bliss ducked it wildly and went for a kick. Sky caught the leg and whipped Bliss off the ropes. Alexa caught herself, dropped Sky and stepped on her. She hit the double rolling knees and covered for a two count.

Sky thwarted an attempt by Bliss to tag Asuka. Sky reached Bayley for a tag. Bayley went on the offensive, working Bliss into the corner. The crowd continued to sing her, further agitating her. Bayley and Dakota Kai tagged in an out, driving their boots into Bliss’ neck in the corner. Alexa finally managed to work her way out and tag Asuka. Asuka hit Bayley with a bulldog as the match crossed 5:20. Bayley ripped Asuka to the mat after deflecting a kick. Asuka worked Bayley to the ropes, but Io Sky tagged herself in. Sky hit Asuka with a leaping dropkick off the ropes. Io rolled up Asuka for a two count, then tagged in Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai isolated Asuka near the heel corner. She worked over her arm and tagged in Bayley. The crowd cheered, so Bayley tagged out immediately. Io Sky drove her knees into Asuka’s ribs and covered her for a two count. Asuka finally worked her way to Bliss for a tag. Alexa flipped off the apron onto Bayley on the outside. Dakota launched Bliss into the barricade then tossed her back into the ring. Kai gave Bliss a Suplex and covered her for a two count. Kai taunted Bianca Belair while working over Bliss. She drove her boot into Alexa’s neck in the corner and tagged in Sky. The announcers pointed out that Bayley’s team is deliberately keeping Belair out of the match.

Bliss and Sky traded forearms. Sky whipped Bliss head first into the middle turnbuckle, then delivered a flapjack off the Irish Whip. Sky covered Bliss for two. The match ticked past 10:00 as the heels continued to work over Bliss in the corner, tagging in and out. Bliss fought out of the corner and hit a Sunset Bomb on Sky, but Sky wasn’t the legal woman. Dakota ran in with a boot to the face. Kai and Bayley worked Bliss to the corner again, but Bliss knocked Bayley to the outside and caught Kai with a hurricanrana out of the corner. Bliss crawled desperately to the her corner. Bayley ripped Belair off the apron. Bliss reached Asuka instead. Kai tagged Io Sky.

Asuka caught a running Sky with a missile dropkick from the top rope. She hip checked Sky in the corner, then caught her with a lifting knee to the face. She connected with her signature backfist combo, then a German Suplex. Asuka covered, but Bayley and Kai broke up the pin. Alexa Bliss entered, but got caught with a Bayley-to-Belly. Sky kicked Asuka in the face and tagged in Bayley. Bayley and Sky set up an awkward and delayed sunset bomb/kick combo. Asuka retreated to the corner. Bayley charged, but Asuka caught her with knees to the face. Asuka dove and tagged in Belair.

Bianca Belair drove Bayley into the corner. She flipped over her, slammed her, then hit a standing Moonsault for a two count. Bayley raked Belair’s eyes and tagged in Dakota Kai. Belair, unaware, continued to attack Bayley. She set Bayley up on the top rope. Kai ran in, but Belair calculated it and flipped over her. Bayley used Belair’s momentum against her to ram her into the turnbuckle. Asuka and Bliss ran in, using Belair’s back to hit Bayley with a Superplex off the top rope. The camera pulled back as Cole reset the stage at around 16:30.

Sky hit a moonsault onto Bliss and Asuka on the outside. Belair set Kai up for a Powerbomb, but Kai latched onto the ropes and kicked free. Belair grabbed her and hoisted her into a Military Press. She used Kai’s body to take out Io Sky. Belair transitioned and hit the Powerbomb. She climbed to the top rope and dove, but Kai moved. Dakota hit the Scorpion Kick. Belair stumbled into the ropes. Kai charged, but Belair scooped her up into K.O.D. position. Bayley leapt onto the apron and grabbed Belair’s braid. Kai tagged in Sky. Bayley entered and delivered the Rose Plant. Sky hit a Moonsault. Bayley covered Belair for a three count.

WINNERS: Bayley, Dakota Kai & Io Sky in 18:46

(LeClair’s Analysis: Decent match. Truthfully, this didn’t feel all that different from something you could see on any given Raw across multiple segments with some commercials thrown in. All six women worked hard, and there were a few innovative spots, but it took quite a well to really get going. Bayley and a few awkward moments where her offense was delayed, seemingly because she was waiting for Sky or Kai to be in position. Not a huge deal, but quite noticeable. The crowd really helped fuel the atmosphere of this one. They were really into singing to Bayley, and while she couldn’t help but smile early on, I thought she did a nice job turning it around on them and playing up the idea that it was getting to her negatively. Bayley getting the pin over Belair is pretty classic WWE booking. It’s been clear that Bayley will be the next major challenger for Belair’s title, and this is an easy, if not a little lazy way to get there quickly.)