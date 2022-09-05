CM Punk wins the AEW World Championship at All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of the All Out PPV to win the AEW World Championship.

CM Punk and Moxley battled in front of a hot Chicago audience that was mainly on Punk’s side. Punk got the early upper hand and connected with the GTS early and tried to win, but couldn’t secure the win. Moxley targeted Punk’s injured foot throughout the match and busted him open with a slam into the ring post. In the end, Punk connected with the GTS that bounced Moxley off the ropes. Moxley landed on Punk and Punk lifted him again for what was the third GTS before covering for the win.

This is Punk’s second run with the championship. He defeated Adam Page at Double or Nothing to win the belt the first time, but was forced to take time away right after due to the foot injury. Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door and then unified the the titles last week on AEW Dynamite by beating Punk in less than five minutes.

