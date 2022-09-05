SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At the AEW post All Out 2022 media scrum, CM Punk addressed several topics including reports that he got Colt Cabana fired from AEW and sent to ROH, the role of The Young Bucks in leaking that information, and his issues with Hangman Page going into business for himself during the build to their match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing in May. Punk was seated next to AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan.

Punk said people report things that are bulls–t and slanderous lies about him should probably disclose who they are friends with before they report things. he said it was embarrassing that he had to address his relationship with Colt Cabana (Scott Colton). “I’m on my time and this is a business,” said Punk. “I wanted to bring a guy to the top that didn’t want to see me at the top,” said Punk on his relationship with Cabana. Punk said his relationship with Scott Colton ended long before he paid all of his bills. Punk talked about their legal issues as well. Punk said when he eventually had to countersue Cabana several years ago, he found out Cabana had a joint bank account with his mother during discovery and that’s when Cabana decided to ask that they drop their issues in court.

Punk said he hasn’t been friends with Cabana since late 2013. He said the issue is that news gets leaked to the media from EVPs that couldn’t manage a Target. Punk was clearly talking about AEW EVPs The Young Bucks during this time, but he didn’t mention them by name. He said that they spread lies and said that Punk got Cabana fired from AEW and sent to ROH.

CM Punk then went off on Hangman Page and asked what he ever did for Hangman Page to go on national TV and go into business for himself. Punk asked Dave Meltzer of The Observer what he ever did to deserve this, but got no answer. AEW booker and CEO Tony Khan tried to cut Punk off, but Punk said there’s people that call themselves EVPs that should have known better in reference to the Young Bucks. “This s–t was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—–g friends. I fucking get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. Okay. I paid his bills until I didn’t and it was my decision,” said Punk.

Khan interrupted him, but Punk continued by saying that he’s trying to run a business and Hangman Page jeopardized the first million dollar house that he drew. “I’m trying to run a f—ing business with somebody that hasn’t done a damn thing in this business jeopardizes the first million dollar house that this company has drawn off of my back,” said Punk in reference to Page going into business for himself on national TV. “It’s a disgrace to this company. It’s a disgrace to this industry. Now, we’re far beyond apologies right? I gave him a f—ing chance and it did not get handled. You saw what I had to do, which was very regrettable lowering myself to his f—ing level, but that’s where we’re at right now. I will still walk up and down this hallway and say ‘If you have a f—ing problem with me, take it up with me. Let’s f—ing go.'”

CM Punk was asked about feuding with MJF next. Tony Khan answered the question and Punk said Khan wants him to work with pricks constantly in reference to MJF. Punk then went back to talking about Cabana. Punk said when he found out Cabana was going to sue him, he asked to talk to him. He said he asked for mediation and offered him money, but Cabana said no. He said Cabana went ahead with the lawsuit and sued him. He said Cabana shares a bank account with his mother and that’s all you need to know about him. Punk said he’s old, hurt, and tired and he works with children. Khan said he regretted not answering the question about Cabana the first time it was asked. Punk told Khan that they’re all learning.

Tony was asked about MJF getting cheered at the show tonight and if it worries him when it comes to Punk facing MJF. Punk then turned his attention back to The Young Bucks. “I’ll tell you why I’m upset about it is because when you’re an EVP you don’t try to middle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some old made up bull—t rumor. It really pisses me off. Stepping on your own dick trying to fucking make money, sell tickets, fill arenas and these stupid guys think they’re in Reseda.”

A question was asked about the influence of legends in AEW and how that can help grow the company. Punk said they have a locker room of brilliant minds. Punk said he came back and cut a promo that blurred the lines and said he wasn’t going into business for himself, but he was defending himself against Page. Punk reference someone on the roster that did an interview saying they don’t take advice. “Our locker room for all the wisdom and brilliance it has isn’t worth shit when you have an empty headed idiot who’s never did anything in the business do public interviews and say I don’t really take advice,” said Punk. “Who the f–k do you think you are? That’s stupid.” I’m on a team with Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, and Sammy Sosa and I don’t need to work on my swing. I’m not going to listen to these guys that can tell me how to swing a baseball. F–ing go f–k yourself. That’s how I feel about it. I dare you to f—ing say that to Terry Funk’s face. ‘I don’t need to listen to you Mr. Funk, I know what I’m doing.’ F—ing grow up.”

Punk was asked about his feud with MJF and how it was going to be different this time around. Punk said he’s tired of wrestling these pricks. Punk said he’s not the boss and he’ll cross that bridge when he gets to it. He said, “Max likes to s–t where he eats instead of watering the grass, so we’ll have to see how that goes.”

Punk was asked about the last year for him personally and professionally. Punk said in five years he’d like to think you’ll see the impact. Punk said there’s a chance he’s wrong. “We have an uphill battle in a lot of respects. There’s just so much drama and turmoil going on. I like to believe in the place I work. We do have a very strong roster and like i said we have a lot of brilliant minds backstage. If talent is willing to actually willing to listen and receive advice and information, I think the sky is the limit. There’s always going to be people who think they should be the top guy and want to pushed. I get that. That was me from 2008-2010 or whatever. I always wanted more, but I thought I acted like a top guy. If I missed a flight, I rented a car and made the town. I didn’t just go I missed the flight I guess I’m not going to be at TV.” CM Punk went on to single out Adam Cole as someone he sees a lot of potential in, but Punk said he’s most worried about Cole’s health. He said he just wants him to be healthy and isn’t worried about him being the next Scott Hall.

Punk later addressed Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline.com, who was in the scrum. He said that he had watch Alvarez say that he went into business for himself in reference to his promo on Dynamite last month where he called out Hangman Page. Alvarez said something to Punk that couldn’t be heard and Punk said that he doesn’t defend himself because if he did, he’d just sound like he’s being defensive.

CM Punk then went back to his issues with Cabana. He said, “I’ve eaten s–t on this subject for a very long time and I’m very sad today that I had to get up here and say his name. He doesn’t f—ing deserve it and talk about it, but facts are facts. Name two people that have made the most money off the name CM Punk. The first one is Vince McMahon and the second one is Scott Colton. I hope you all have a good night. Please be more responsible with the news you get from certain people and just remember we’re human beings.”

