FREE PODCAST 9/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill talk Reigns-Cena sequel, two on-site reports, mailbag (189 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (9-5-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Pat McNeill to discuss Monday Night Raw in Omaha, Neb. In segment one, they talk about the top segments on Raw including the John Cena-Roman Reigns interactions. In segment two, they talk with two on-site correspondents about their in-arena experience and crowd reactions. In segment three, they read emails from listeners and response to various topics.

In a bonus segment, the Wrestling Night in America episode from the same week with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks with special guest Chikara wrestler “All Good” Anthony Greene and live calls. They talk about Greene’s match at Lucha Libre Live earlier in the day and the state of indy wrestling in 2017. Plus Pat & Greg take calls and emails about the Mae Young Classic, future WWE programming, JBL leaving the broadcast booth, and Alberto Del Rio’s upcoming indy appearance.

