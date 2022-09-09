SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 (RECORDED)

DALLAS, TX AT THE FACTORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

-No show intro this week, but fans were shown cheering at ringside.

(1) AUSSIE OPEN (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. CHRIS BEY & ACE AUSTIN

Hannifan & Rehwoldt gave details on the background of Aussie Open, who made their Impact debut in this match. Aussie Open attacked Bullet Club at the bell and threw Bey out of the ring. Aussie Open double teamed Ace. Ace made a comeback on Davis. Ace kicked both members of Aussie Open while he was on the apron. Bey did a dive over the top rope to the outside on Aussie Open.

Aussie Open got the upper hand. Fletcher punched Ace and worked on his arm. Ace made a comeback but got cut off by Fletcher. Fletcher knocked Bey off the ring apron. Fletcher and Davis tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Ace. Ace fought out of the corner and made the tag. Bey cleaned house on Aussie Open by himself. Bey kicked Davis over the top rope. Ace did a spectacular dive over the top rope onto Davis.

Bey and Ace double teamed Fletcher. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Aussie Open double teamed Bey and Davis pinned Bey for the win.

WINNERS: Aussie Open in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good win and impressive debut for Aussie Open. It was mostly a showcase match for Aussie Open but Bey and Ace had a chance to shine as well. Not sure how long Aussie Open will be sticking around but they will add a fresh touch to the tag team division while they are around.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Honor No More backstage promo. Eddie Edwards said he would beat Heath tonight and said he would show Josh Alexander why he should join Honor No More. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed The Good Brothers. They said they would regain the tag team belts and would get revenge on Honor No More. The Motor City Machine Guns walked in and complained they had never wrestled. Karl Anderson said there was only room for one machine gun. Anderson and Gallows challenged them to a match for next week.

(2) MICKIE JAMES vs. RAYCHELL ROSE

Mickie and Rose shook hands at the start of the match. The announcers talked about how Mickie will retire if she loses or doesn’t get the Knockouts Title. Rose caught Mickie with a knee in the corner and got a one count. Rose choked Mickie in the ropes. Hannifan noted that every pinfall could be the end of Mickie’s career. Rose was aggressive and kept the advantage.

Rose clotheslined Mickie. Mickie made a comeback and fans chanted for her. Mickie landed the Thesz press off the top rope for a two count. Mickie punched Rose. Mickie gave Rose a kick to the head. Mickie gave Rose the DDT and got the pin.

WINNER: Mickie James in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Mostly a match to put the spotlight on Mickie and to highlight her new storyline. Rose looked good and got some offense in. Fans were into it.)

-Mia Yim was talking with Scott D’Amore. They were interrupted by Kenny King. Mia and King traded insults. Mia walked off. King complained about the referee overturning the result of his match next week. King wanted a rematch against Mike Bailey. Scott said that Bailey had a match next week against Mascara Dorado. King said he didn’t want to wait. Scott said he had an announcement coming and told King he had a match coming up next. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin. Maclin denied there was an alliance between him and Moose. Maclin talked about the Barbed Wire Massacre Match coming up against Moose and Sami Callihan. She said that next week Moose & Maclin would face Decay. Maclin blamed Moose and walked off.

(3) YUYA UEMURA vs. KENNY KING

Hannifan talked about Yuya’s background and said he was on an excursion in the U.S. Fans chanted for Yuya. King took Yuya to the mat. They traded the advantage. King put Yuya in a headlock. King chopped Yuya in the corner. Yuya made a comeback with a series of moves and got a two count. Yuya slammed King. King pulled Yuya off the ropes. [c]

King still had the upper hand after the break. Yuya caught King with a dropkick. Yuya gave King a flying forearm and a bulldog. Yuya suplexed King and got a two count. King gave Yuya a scorpion kick, followed by a spinebuster for a two count. Fans chanted for Yuya. King gave Yuya a full nelson suplex, followed by a tiger driver for a two count. The action went to the outside and King threw Yuya into the ring steps.

Mia Yim came to ringside and argued with King. Back in the ring, King tried to pin Yuya with his feet on the ropes, but Mia knocked his feet off the ropes. King grabbed Mia by the hair, but she kicked him in the head. Yuya caught King with a crossbody block and got the pin.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match started slow but really picked up at the end. It was a nice touch that they followed up from Mia and King’s argument from earlier in the show. Good debut for Yuya and the fans were enthusiastic.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Sting vs. Bobby Roode from Victory Road 2012

-Sami Callihan promo. He said he would have Moose and Steve Maclin exactly where he wanted them in the barbed wire match at Victory Road. [c]

-Hannifan plugged the Joe Doering t-shirts that are on sale at shopimpact.com. He said that all proceeds will go directly to Doering.

-Violent By Design vignette. Deaner was shown walking in a field with lights shining. A profile of Eric Young was shown with steam or smoke around him. Deaner called out Eric and Young stepped out of a spooky house. Young said “are you sure this is what you want?” Young asked him what is the essence of design. Deaner shouted “violence” as a bunch of people in yellow hoods surrounded him and they all shouted “violence” repeatedly. The camera showed an overhead view hovering over them. Mysterious but well produced.

(4) TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Rosemary & Jessicka) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

They locked up at the start, with Taya backing Chelsea into the corner. Taya caught Chelsea with a crossbody block. Taya chopped Chelsea and followed with an uppercut. Taya caught Chelsea with a hip attack and double knees. Chelsea escaped to the apron and kicked Taya. Chelsea threw Taya to the floor.

Chelsea threw Taya back in the ring. Chelsea choked Taya with her boot. Chelsea put her foot in Taya’s back and stretched her arms. Chelsea gave Taya a rana and took her to the mat. Chelsea got a two count after stomping Taya. Fans got behind Taya. Taya made a comeback with knees and a clothesline. Taya gave Chelsea a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Chelsea kicked Taya to the mat and got a two count. Taya stomped Chelsea and got a two count. Taya slugged Chelsea. Deonna tripped Taya. Rosemary attacked Deonna. Taya rolled up Chelsea for a two count. Jessicka got on the apron and argued with the referee. Taya accidentally ran into Jessicka. Chelsea used the distraction to give Taya the Unprettier for the pin.

WINNER: Chelsea Green in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They packed a lot into the time they were given. Good match. The angle with Jessicka continues.)

-A replay was shown of Masha Slamovich beating Deonna Purrazzo last week to win the number one contender’s match.

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace. Grace said she gave Masha the envelope last week to get into her head. She said she would be in for the fight of her life against Masha at Bound For Glory. She said she wouldn’t let Masha get into her head. She walked into her dressing room and there were a bunch of pictures of her on the wall with “Masha is gonna kill you” written on the wall. [c]

-PCO and Vincent vignette. Vincent told PCO that his voice is PCO’s voice and they are in unison. He said they belong to the communal voice of Honor No More. He said there could be no doubt about their mission. He said they are Honor No More. Vincent gave PCO shocks throughout this.

(5) BRIAN MYERS (c) vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR – Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

They shoved each other at the start. Gujjar took Myers down and punched him. Gujjar tripped Myers to the mat and followed with a kick to the head for a two count. Gujjar suplexed Myers. Myers went to the outside but Gujjar kicked him. Myers sent Gujjar into the post. [c]

Myers had the advantage. Gujjar made a comeback with a sling blade and a series of moves. Gujjar gave Myers a Samoan Drop for a two count. Gujjar kicked Myers and got another two count. Myers came back with a kick to the head a DDT for a two count. Myers brought the belt in the ring. They struggled over the belt. Gujjar hit Myers with the belt and got disqualified. Gujjar walked up the ramp with the belt.

WINNER: Brian Myers by DQ in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match, but the commercial break took a nice chunk out of it. A rare DQ in Impact, but it furthered the storyline.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and plugged the matches for next week:

Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve

Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada

The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns

-Gail Kim walked up to Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly backstage. Gail said that Killer Kelly has a match against Alisha Edwards next week and Kelly requested that Tasha be on commentary because Kelly likes when people watch. [c]

-Gujjar and Myers were arguing and being broken up by referees. Myers demanded the belt back. Scott D’Amore walked in and said he was taking the belt. He said in two weeks they would be in the first ever Digital Media ladder match.

(6) HEATH vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

Eddie attacked Heath at the bell as he was taking off his shirt. Heath came back with punches and flying forearms. Eddie went outside the ring to regroup. Heath threw Eddie back in the ring. Eddie choked Heath in the ropes. Eddie chopped Heath. Heath made a comeback but Eddie gave him a thumb to the eye. Heath kicked Eddie, but Eddie came back with a clothesline.

Eddie stomped Heath. Fans chanted “Eddie sucks”. Heath fired back with punches and clotheslined Eddie over the top rope. [c]

Eddie had Heath in a headlock. Eddie followed with a clothesline. Heath rolled up Eddie for a two count but was quickly clotheslined. Both wrestlers crossbody blocked each other. They got to their feet and traded punches. Heath gave Eddie a flying knee and a series of moves, including a DDT for a two count. Heath gave Eddie the Wake Up Call, but Mike Bennett ran in. Heath gave him a Wake Up Call.

Eddie gave Heath a low blow when the referee wasn’t looking. Eddie gave Heath a Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid match. Fans were really into Heath. It’s good to give the number one contender wins heading into the big show.)

-Eddie took the mic and said it was time to handle much bigger business. He called out Josh Alexander to make his decision. Alexander’s music played and he walked to the ring. They stood face to face. Eddie said they don’t have to be enemies. He said there is a much bigger war going on. Alexander asked if there were people behind the curtain pulling the strings to be against Eddie.

Eddie said he has been where Alexander was and was led astray by the empty promises from this company. He said he sees clearly now and so can Alexander. He said it was time for Alexander to make his choice about what side of the war he was going to be on. Alexander said his side is whatever side is across from Eddie. Bennett attacked Alexander.

Eddie and Alexander traded punches. Alexander suplexed Eddie. Kenny King attacked Alexander. Heath ran in and helped Alexander. Rich Swann ran in and attacked Honor No More. Taven joined the fight and fought Swann. Honor No More had the upper hand. Alexander tried to fight back but got overwhelmed by HNM. Eddie powerbombed Alexander. Maria walked to the ring with the belts. Eddie gave Alexander the Boston Knee Party. Eddie stood over and Alexander and told him that he picked the wrong side.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun show to get wrapped up in. The two hours sailed by. I like how they plant seeds for things (such as the Mia Yim/Kenny King argument) and pay them off later. They are doing a good build for Victory Road (short-term goal) and Bound For Glory (long-term goal). Good in-ring action with Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green, plus cool debuts from Aussie Open and Yuya Uemura. Effective post-match angle. Good show overall.

