All Out PPV buyrate estimates indicate end to AEW trend

AEW’s All Out PPV event on Sunday night reportedly drew between 135,00 and 142,000 buys on cable and satellite. The Wrestling Observer reported the news on Friday morning. Those estimates do not include digital buys.

If those purchase trends continue, All Out 2022 will be the first AEW PPV to not outdraw its predecessor the prior year. All Out in 2021 reportedly drew 205,000 buys. That show was headlined by the in-ring return of CM Punk and also featured the debut of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. Both of those debuts were not promoted ahead of the show.

All Out 2022 featured CM Punk in the main event. This time, Punk challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Punk won the title, but has since been stripped of it due to injury and his involvement in a controversial appearance at the post-PPV media scrum and brawl backstage with The Elite. Punk reportedly tore his tricep during the match with Moxley. All members of the brawl have been suspended for their involvement, though no specific detail has been given in regards to CM Punk’s status with AEW.

This week on AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan, announced a tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion. The tournament began on this week’s show with a match between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page. The tournament will conclude at AEW Grand Slam.

