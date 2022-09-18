News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Parks & Soucek preview AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam, plus Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, more (104 min.)

September 18, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Andrew Soucek for a full preview of AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam events. They also talk Reigns vs. Paul at Crown Jewel. They answer caller and email questions on “This is awesome” chants, WWE and AEW upcoming TV deals, and more.

