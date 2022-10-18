FREE PODCAST 10/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (10-19-2017) Keller & Fairplay & Radican: Cody claims he’s top draw, Bullet Club, NXT, Undisputed Era, Reigns, Gargano upside, Fozzy Concert (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-19-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by two special guests on a special double-header edition of the WKPWP Flagship. First, Jonny Fairplay of Survivor and TNA fame talks about attending Raw on Monday night in the front row, a review of his first Fozzy concert a week ago, his recent autograph show with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley), Sting, and Lex Luger, his analysis of the latest NXT happenings, and Flagship Mailbag questions. Then PWTorch staff contributor Sean Radican joins the show to talk about ROH Global Wars, the Jimmy Jacobs controversy, Cody’s claim to be pro wrestling top draw and an evaluation of how he’s doing so far outside of WWE, the upside of Johnny Gargano and the Undisputed Era, the Flagship Mailbag, and more. It’s a jam-packed record-length show.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO