The Rock talks investing in WWE and what a buyer may look like

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock said in an interview on Tuesday that he potentially could become a WWE executive at some point in his career.

During a conversation with BNN Bloomberg, The Rock said he’s had an investor discussion with WWE CEO, Nick Khan. “Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana,” Johnson said of investing in WWE on an executive level. “I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather and my dad started here in Canada. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

On the topic of WWE getting sold, Rock says the buyer must love the wrestling business. “I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you’ve got to love the wrestling business, Rock said. “Of course, you can love the asset and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business … because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?”

The Rock recently ruled out a run for President of the United States. His Black Adam movie opens on Friday and rumors of a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania continue to swirl.

CATCH-UP: Kevin Owens set to appear on NXT this week