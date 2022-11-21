GCW star uses slur in promo, company responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Hamrick used LGBTQ slurs at a pair of fans during his entrance at GCW’s Aura event on Sunday. Hamrick competed in his match in a losing effort, but GCW swiftly responded to the slurs on social media.

“During tonite’s event, Chris Hamrick used language in an unscripted promo that was inconsistent with our values & offensive to many in our audience. We apologize to those affected. We are donating Chris’s pay, and matching it with an equal donation of our own to Youth Pride RI.”

During tonite's event, Chris Hamrick used language in an unscripted promo that was inconsistent with our values & offensive to many in our audience. We apologize to those affected. We are donating Chris's pay, and matching it with an equal donation of our own to Youth Pride RI. pic.twitter.com/5pEFAWYRgX — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 20, 2022

Hamrick also responded to the situation in a post on Twitter.

“I want to apologize to everyone for the language I used at the GCW show tonite. For years I used this language in character and it became a habit. Regardless, there is no excuse because I know these words are offensive and I should know better. Sorry to anyone I offended.”

I want to apologize to everyone for the language I used at the GCW show tonite. For years I used this language in character and it became a habit. Regardless, there is no excuse because I know these words are offensive and I should know better. Sorry to anyone I offended #GCWAura — Chris Hamrick (@ChrisHa01796326) November 21, 2022

CATCH-UP: Royal Rumble 2023 breaks WWE record