Royal Rumble 2023 breaks WWE record

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The 2023 Royal Rumble has officially drawn the largest gate in WWE Royal Rumble history. WWE announced on Monday that the event has surpassed a five million dollar gate, which breaks the record previously set in 2017. That year’s event was held in San Antonio, the same city in which 2023’s will emanate from.

“WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history,” the company said in a press release. “Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s Alamodome. This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules, and Crown Jewel.”

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble currently does not have any official matches scheduled. Of course, both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will headline the show with the winner of each earning a championship match at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

CATCH-UP: 11/18 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Smackdown World Cup, Shotzi-Baszler