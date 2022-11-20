VIP AUDIO 11/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-4-2004): WWE introduces two Muslim characters on Raw, why Billy Gunn, Test, A-Train were released, Russo-Dusty feud, Memphis Wrestling draws big for nostalgia show with Lawler (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 4, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Some talk about our online poll about the Bush-Kerry election

WWE introduces two Muslim characters on Raw…

The releases of Test, Billy Gunn, and A-Train and why each were let go…

The Survivor Series line-up at this point…

The Victory Road hype so far…

The Vince Russo vs. Dusty Rhodes feuds…

The unique Memphis wrestling market drawing 4,500 fans this past weekend for a legends show with Jerry Lawler, The Rock & Roll Express, Stan Lane, and others…

And more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

